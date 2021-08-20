Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Zoetis stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

