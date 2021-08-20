zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZLPSF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZLPSF stock remained flat at $$459.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.95. zooplus has a 52 week low of $158.45 and a 52 week high of $462.00.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.