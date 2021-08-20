Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 4,113 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total transaction of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 152 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, with a total value of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57).

On Thursday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 153 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, with a total value of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22).

CCH opened at GBX 2,666 ($34.83) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,666.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The firm has a market cap of £9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60.

CCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

