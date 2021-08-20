Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,595.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

