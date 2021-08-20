Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,287 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $237.41 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $238.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.35.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

