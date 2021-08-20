Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,699 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.20% of Itron worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Itron by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Itron by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Itron by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 775,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,533,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

ITRI stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $522,747. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

