Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,548 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 245.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.37 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.77.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

