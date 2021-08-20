Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,069 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $85.50 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.