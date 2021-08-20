Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 475,507 shares.The stock last traded at $32.43 and had previously closed at $32.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

