Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Zynga also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.100 EPS.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 21,766,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,908,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.23.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.