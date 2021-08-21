-$0.06 EPS Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Inseego reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Inseego stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 883,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,686. The stock has a market cap of $839.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17. Inseego has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Inseego by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 52.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Inseego by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

