$0.16 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $98,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,827 shares of company stock worth $23,763,236 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

ZEN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.48. 771,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.