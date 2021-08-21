-$0.18 EPS Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

FENC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FENC stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.11 and a quick ratio of 33.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

