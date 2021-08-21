-$0.21 EPS Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

ACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.58.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $2,288,000. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

