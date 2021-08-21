$0.24 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Primo Water also reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

