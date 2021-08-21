-$0.24 EPS Expected for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow View.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

View stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. View has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in View during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in View during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

