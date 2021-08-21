-$0.26 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,629. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $110.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

