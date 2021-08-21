$0.33 EPS Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Versor Investments LP increased its position in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

PBCT traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $15.82. 1,720,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

