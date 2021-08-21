-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

