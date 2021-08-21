-$0.40 EPS Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million.

RDHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 206,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,610. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $321.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

