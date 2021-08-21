-$0.47 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.40). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 780,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

