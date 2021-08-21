-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 402,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,060. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

