-$0.71 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.05.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. 21,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.