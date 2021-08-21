$0.99 EPS Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.00. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

BLL traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70. Ball has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

