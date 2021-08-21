$1.06 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. 2,328,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,919. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

