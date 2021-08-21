$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.21.

Shares of DLR opened at $162.77 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.59. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,477 shares of company stock valued at $53,072,854 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 587,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

