$1.36 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.19. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

