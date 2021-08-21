$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.31. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of PB stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.29. 244,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

