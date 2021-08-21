$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 28.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

