-$1.68 EPS Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report earnings per share of ($1.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 745,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

