10,707 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after buying an additional 769,227 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after buying an additional 673,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,366,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

