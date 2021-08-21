$111.91 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post $111.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.34 million and the highest is $112.48 million. IBEX posted sales of $100.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $446.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $487.34 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

IBEX stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,119. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $342.20 million and a P/E ratio of -48.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 248,993 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

