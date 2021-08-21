11,848 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFEB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $367,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

BFEB stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.