1,194 Shares in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYK. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 653.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $184.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.44. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

