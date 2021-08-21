14,965 Shares in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 537,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 258,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter.

AIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

