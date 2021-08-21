1,500 Shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 116,385 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

SJR opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.95.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 95.96%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

