155,000 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

