1,597 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.46. 28,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.94. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

