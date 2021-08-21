17,728 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

