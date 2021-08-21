1776 Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $680.26. 14,841,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $667.88. The company has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

