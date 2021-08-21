1776 Wealth LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 43.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.88. 1,322,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $317.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

