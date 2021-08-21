1,786 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,786 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

AKAM opened at $114.49 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.