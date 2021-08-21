$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $139.31 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $80.98 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

