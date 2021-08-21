$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will announce earnings per share of $2.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. The Allstate posted earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full year earnings of $15.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $16.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Allstate by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,065. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

