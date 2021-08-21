2,000 Shares in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 69,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97.

