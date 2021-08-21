2,131 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

RWR traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.04. 237,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,962. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.48.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.