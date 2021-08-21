25,045 Shares in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of TCW Strategic Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 217,854 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

