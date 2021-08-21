28,975 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.31 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.