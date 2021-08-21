$322.48 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce sales of $322.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.90 million and the highest is $325.10 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $318.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 103,755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 397,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.