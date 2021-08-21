360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QFIN. CLSA decreased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ QFIN traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,268,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

